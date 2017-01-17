Green Bay crews try to prevent street water from freezing overnight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The aftermath of Monday night’s rainfall forced many Green Bay city workers to race against the clock Tuesday to drain the water build up on streets before it freezes.

Crews spent the day clearing the ice buildup along the streets and storm water inlets.

“They are plugged from the plow event a week or so ago, so we have folks out marking those inlets and we have folks out with a variety of means to clean those inlets,” said Steve Grenier, Green Bay’s public works director.

For some, all it takes is some good old-fashioned tools like shovels and ice picks, but sometimes they have to step it up.

“We can use heated water which will cut through the snow bank like a hot knife through butter, very literally,” said Grenier. “The folks have been using that steamer, or water jet, to blast a channel through the ice and provide a pathway for that pooled water to melt back out.”

Grenier said the goal is to get the standing water off the streets and into the water sewer system.

“I am not worried we are going to overtax the sewer system as long as we can get the water into it,” said Grenier.

While city crews chip away at the streets and inlets, residents spent the day trying to make it down their sidewalks and driveways.

“Ahh, salt. Everyone wants it and everyone is out,” said Katy Martin, owner of Martin Hardware in Green Bay.

Martin said her first order Tuesday sold out in 20 minutes.

“It’s not that everyone is out. Stores are getting it in, but as soon as they get it in, it goes right back out,” said Martin.

Martin said she is getting salt shipments daily to keep up with demand, but when that’s not enough she keeps other options on hand, too.

“We give them other alternatives — sand, scrapers, kitty litter, and we do have liquid versions of ice melt as well,” said Martin.