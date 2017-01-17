Green Bay Police arrest Walgreens suspect after he falls on ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police say they arrested a man who held up a Walgreens store Tuesday morning after he fell on the ice and dropped evidence.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the report of an armed robbery at the store located at 1401 E. Mason Street.

Police say the man pulled a gun and demanded drugs from the pharmacy before running off.

The Green Bay Police Department says officers spotted the man just a few minutes later and there was a chase.

The man had a semi-automatic handgun in his hands as he was running from officers.

Police chased him down to the 1300 block of Chicago Street where he was taken into custody after he slipped and fell.

Detective tells us use of force was warranted but not used on the armed robber. Thankfully, the thick ice was not in his favor. — Andrea Hay (@AndreaHayNews) January 17, 2017

Officers say they recovered the drugs stolen from the pharmacy.

Many customers and employees were at risk from the man's threat, but no one was hurt because the pharmacists complied by handing over drugs — Andrea Hay (@AndreaHayNews) January 17, 2017

Walgreens customers are turned away for the moment while forensics works on photographing evidence — Andrea Hay (@AndreaHayNews) January 17, 2017

No one was hurt.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.