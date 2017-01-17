Green Bay Police arrest Walgreens suspect after he falls on ice

By Published: Updated:
walgreens-robbery-1-17-2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police say they arrested a man who held up a Walgreens store Tuesday morning after he fell on the ice and dropped evidence.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the report of an armed robbery at the store located at 1401 E. Mason Street.

Police say the man pulled a gun and demanded drugs from the pharmacy before running off.

The Green Bay Police Department says officers spotted the man just a few minutes later and there was a chase.

The man had a semi-automatic handgun in his hands as he was running from officers.

Police chased him down to the 1300 block of Chicago Street where he was taken into custody after he slipped and fell.

Officers say they recovered the drugs stolen from the pharmacy.

No one was hurt.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s