NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – In addition to slick roads and driveways, the freezing rain and icy conditions are causing power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service says 650 customers were without power in Suamico Tuesday morning due to a tree on a line.

The outage was restored by about 7 a.m.

WPS reminds people to clear vents of ice build up.

The utility lists scattered outages in other communities. Click here for a list of current outages.