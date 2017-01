GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – If you want to celebrate the Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, you won’t be able to do it at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers announced the atrium will be closed on Sunday so that employees can enjoy the game with their family and friends.

That includes the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

The atrium will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.