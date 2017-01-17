Man accused of making threats about Fox River Mall will face trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The man accused of threatening to shoot up the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute appeared in Outagamie County court Tuesday, and now he’s headed to trial.

Christopher Hawkins, 28, is facing a felony count of making terroristic threats.

A judge found probable cause to hold him for trial and set his bond at $25,000 cash.

Prosecutors say Hawkins made threats about shootings at the shopping mall and an Appleton hotel after arguing with his girlfriend. Relatives called police on December 27 to say Hawkins was sitting in the parking lot of the mall with a gun and told his family he would start shooting.

The mall was evacuated, but police didn’t find Hawkins.

He was tracked down the next day in the Minneapolis area with help from the FBI.