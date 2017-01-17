New Video: Thieves caught on camera stealing snow plows

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) — Caught on camera.

Surveillance video captures not one, but two thefts of something not often stolen around here — snow plows.

Both happened in Ashwaubenon in the last month.

Investigators are now asking for help trying to find the people driving off with the plows and issuing a warning to other businesses.

It is a brazen crime caught on surveillance video.

Once in late December and again in early January, thieves pull up to two Ashwaubenon businesses, steal a snow plow and just drive off with it.

“Another vehicle comes in alongside of them and removes the snow plow from one truck, slides it over, puts it onto the suspect’s vehicle, and then they smash the window and take the controllers out, and they leave,” says Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain Jody Crocker.

In surveillance video from the first heist December 20th, you see the suspect’s red Ford Super Duty pull into the parking lot of a business on Coronis Circle. Two people get out and walk up to the truck with a Western V-Plow attached.

A different camera captures the pair as they disappear in the shadows, but you see the truck rocking and shaking as the plow is removed.

Just two minutes goes by before you see the suspects’ truck drive off with the stolen plow on their truck.

January 9th, just before 8:00 p.m., two people are again captured on video, this time stealing a Boss V-Plow at a business on Partnership Drive. They drive away in a different Ford Super Duty than the first theft. This time it’s a two tone, dark over light colored truck.

Investigators think it’s the same suspects, pulling off both thefts in a matter of minutes.

They say these guys know what they’re doing.

“A person that steals these plows, for one, has to have a mount on their truck already to be able to take it, so they are most likely are familiar with how that plow gets removed and re-attached,” explains Crocker.

While they don’t know for sure, investigators believe the thieves are trying to re-sell the plows, based on their value of roughly $8,000 each.

They don’t think the suspects are local, but believe someone here knows them.

As they continue to investigate, they’re urging businesses, or anyone who has these types of plows, to take some extra precautions.

“If they’re left outside, either lock their plows, if they can, or park them up against a solid, unmovable object, so they can’t be removed from the front of the vehicle,” says Crocker.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Ashwaubenon Public Safety at (920) 492-2995. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by submitting information through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP.