People From Northeast Wisconsin Going to Inauguration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The inauguration is Friday and 800,000 people are expected to attend that event in the nation’s capitol.

Some of those people are from northeast Wisconsin.

“It’s going to be a very exciting week. It’s something that is historic,” said Marian Krumberger, chair of the Republican Party of Brown County.

Krumberger is currently on her way to Washington, but made a pit stop at Trump Winery in Virginia first.

“It was something to do on the way to the inauguration,” Krumberger said. “It’s certainly a very festive week and we thought we would just kick it off by toasting ourselves with Trump wine.”

She plans on attending as many inauguration events as possible.

She said northeast Wisconsin played a vital role in the president-elect winning the badger state.

“Our party, and Wisconsin, and Brown County was very involved in getting Donald Trump elected, and also Pence. If you look at the numbers, we did very well, we were able to push Wisconsin over,” Krumberger said.

Others on their way to Washington aren’t celebrating as much as they are networking.

Ashley Prange, who owns Au Naturale Cosmetics, is pushing for more regulation of beauty products and hopes to send that message to as many policy makers as possible.

“Being available, being on hand to have conversations where they are at balls or they are at inaugural events,” Prange said. “I was also at the last two inaugurals — for Obama — so at parties there as well. Just trying to actually get work done.”