Officials urge “extreme caution” on ice-covered roads

Related Coverage Emergency rooms seeing many fall victims

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Glare ice will be a major concern for drivers Tuesday morning, on both major highways and side streets.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation lists major highways as “ice covered.”

More than 170 schools, businesses, and community organizations have either closed or delayed opening. Click here for the full list.

Officials in Waupaca County had to close the westbound lanes of Highway 10 between County F and County X after three semi trucks got stuck on a hill. That scene has since been cleared.

CRASH on I-41 southbound at Hwy 172 in Ashwaubenon. Brown Co officials say roads are extremely slippery this morning pic.twitter.com/fIrad3Nukv — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 17, 2017

Roads remain ice covered this morning. Please use extreme caution if you must travel today. #wiwx — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) January 17, 2017

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says road conditions are “very poor, especially on secondary roads.” The department had four squads get stuck in place in different rural locations.

The salt trucks are out, but officials urge drivers to leave early and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

“It is a good reminder that the posted speed limits are for perfect driving conditions. That is certainly not the case this morning,” says a statement from Lt. Kevin Pawlak.

Here’s what the Sheriff’s Office dealt with during the hours of 6 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday:

More than 20 crashes or slide offs in the Brown County area (not counting Green Bay or Ashwaubenon, or De Pere)

Two rollovers (no major injuries)

One injured deputy (minor)

Trees down on power lines

Four squads stuck in place at different locations, mostly rural

Before you head out the door, turn on Action 2 News This Morning. Steve Beylon has your forecast, Kathryn Bracho has Timesaver Traffic updates on crashes that may impact your drive, and Kristyn Allen has live reports on current road conditions.

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP