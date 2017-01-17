Progress on Fox Cities Expo Center can be seen and felt

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Crews broke ground on the Fox Cities Expo Center at the end of September, and now, four months later, the site looks a lot different.

Appleton police tweeted a photo of the scene Tuesday. It’s definitely an active construction site.

Wondering about progress on the Fox Cities Exhibition Center? Wonder no longer. pic.twitter.com/HWKRGTRzfY — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) January 17, 2017

Before construction began, this was a hill and a parking lot for the Outagamie County Justice Center.

Eventually the expo center will take over the entire space with

In the meantime, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it can feel the construction. It posted a video online saying construction crews are driving in the steel sheets that will hold back the hill during excavation.