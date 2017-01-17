Progress on Fox Cities Expo Center can be seen and felt

By Published:
Fox Cities Expo Center design

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Crews broke ground on the Fox Cities Expo Center at the end of September, and now, four months later, the site looks a lot different.

Appleton police tweeted a photo of the scene Tuesday. It’s definitely an active construction site.

Before construction began, this was a hill and a parking lot for the Outagamie County Justice Center.

Eventually the expo center will take over the entire space with

 

In the meantime, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it can feel the construction. It posted a video online saying construction crews are driving in the steel sheets that will hold back the hill during excavation.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s