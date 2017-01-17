Public Works looks to clear storm water inlets as ice melts

aisha-morales-250 By Published:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The roads have not only been a challenge for drivers across Northeast Wisconsin but also for those trying to keep them clear. Public Works in Green Bay said Tuesday, the amount of rain that fell was more than expected.

“The biggest thing we’re dealing with right now is we’re trying to locate all the inlets around the city and provide a place for that water to drain as it’s starting to melt so we don’t have freeze back issues,” said Steve Grenier, Public Works Director for the City of Green Bay.

Melting ice and snow on the roads has helped but there needs to be a place for that water to go.

“That’s kind of what got us to where we are today, when we had the snow last week, we went in and we plowed 5 inches of snow and unfortunately the only place to plow that is back on the curb and that filled in a lot of the inlets,” said Grenier.

Business and home owners are being asked to take a couple extra minutes to find and clear storm water inlets nearby.

“A large puddle is less of a problem than a thin layer of water because a thin layer of water will freeze faster and create black ice,” said Grenier.

Meanwhile, law enforcement on the roads today were also set back at times by road conditions and urge everyone to use caution.

“By just nature of design we get dispatched to the worst road conditions spots that there are in the county and then when the officers are there dealing with the situation when they try to leave, they can’t move, we’ve had some issues with that,” said Lt. Jason Mcauly with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

