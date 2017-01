GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Sartori Company is continuing the Packers playoff win celebration with donations to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

For the past six seasons the Plymouth, Wis., based cheese maker has teamed up with the Packers and Make-A-Wish, making a donation to the foundation for every field goal Mason Crosby scores.

Now they’re honoring last Sunday’s game and both of Crosby’s field goal attempts with a $1,500 donation.

So far this season, Sartori has donated $36,000 to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.