School giving up “Rib” to make Jordy Nelson feel better

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Central Wisconsin school is giving up its “Rib” to encourage an injured Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson.

No. 87 didn’t play against the Dallas Cowboys because he’s dealing with a rib injury.

Elementary school students in the Rib Lake district are giving up the “Rib” in their name in hopes it will make Jordy feel better.

Here’s what they posted on Facebook:

Rib Lake is located in Taylor County.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Jordy took part in workouts and “that’s a good sign.” It’s not yet clear if he’ll practice with the team on Wednesday.