VIDEO: Lexus Sport Yacht concept built in Pulaski

Updates with video and additional information provided by Marquis Yachts

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) – Marquis Yachts and Toyota teamed up to bring the Lexus brand and styling to sport boats.

The 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht was unveiled earlier this month in Miami, Florida.

It was built at the Marquis Yacht plant in Pulaski.

The sport yacht was the brainchild of Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda, described as a master driver, who was testing Toyota’s premium yachts when he wondered about a premium performance yacht complemented by Lexus’s style.

The open sport yacht was designed by Lexus designers at Diesel Center Fabretti Design of Italy and engineered by Toyota Motor’s Marine Department in Japan.

Marquis Yachts’s Pulaski plant was chosen for its in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities and workers’ skill in large, hand laid composite structures. As a result, Marquis provided additional engineering, modeling, mold-making, composite structures, metal shop fabrication, upholstery and paint, according to a news release from the company.

It’s just a concept watercraft, with no plans for production, but it’s fully functional, with two engines with a combined 880 horsepower pushing it to 49 mph (43 knots). Below it has a galley with a sink, refrigerator and stove, and a bathroom with shower (but no sleeping quarters).

Marquis vice president of operations and manufacturing Paul Liss says the sport yacht, which has been described as a “nautical hot rod,” was constructed to meet “aerospace-like tolerances.”

“In building the Lexus Sport Yacht concept, we managed and administered a quality program to their exacting standards and expectations: We’ll apply what we’ve learned to all Marquis and Carver yachts going forward,” Liss said.

“We are honored to have worked side by side with Marquis on this very expressive and unique project for Lexus,” Toyota Marine Department general manager Hioshi Morimitsu said.