“Antiques Roadshow” Coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Green Bay.

The city is one of five the show is making a stop in this summer.

Bringing “Antiques Roadshow” to Green Bay has been a long time in the works.

“It’s a group that we have been working with and trying to get to commit to greater Green Bay for probably more than 10 years,” said Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau President/CEO Brad Toll.

The convention and visitors bureau said plenty of people know Green Bay for football, but they want to show people around the country that there’s more to northeast Wisconsin.

“8.5 million viewers, their website has tons of viewers, there’s only five cities that they go to a year, so Green Bay being one of them, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Toll said.

The shop is stopping in Green Bay Saturday, June 17 to film three one hour episodes.

The filming location is unknown, but must be at least 80,000 square feet.

“At 80,000 square feet it’s pretty limited in the options,” Toll said.

The KI Convention Center and Brown County Arena areas would fit the bill.

Planners for the show visited in October.

“We gave them a tour of the whole community and gave them a good feel for life here in the greater Green Bay area,” said Toll.

Local antique enthusiasts are excited to see what comes out of the woodwork.

“The Roadshow tends to find those things that are out there that people are really not aware of that have some value to them,” Daniel Junio, owner of New Life Furniture, said. “We’re in an area that has a pretty good heritage of antique items and farming community-type locations and things and you’ll never know what you will find.”

Not everyone will be able to attend.

People will have to apply for tickets before April 10 to be entered in a random drawing.

The convention and visitors bureau said about 5,000 tickets will be given out.