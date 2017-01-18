Appleton apartment fire called suspicious

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton Police and Fire departments say a fire at an apartment building last weekend is suspicious, and a reward is being offered to catch the person responsible.

The fire was reported at 3:34 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Union Square apartments at 500 E. Winnebago Street.

The fire was contained to one area on the first floor of the 30-unit complex. Police say the apartment’s sprinkler system helped to limit the fire’s spread until firefighters could put it out.

A tenant in one of the apartments was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained enough that no tenants had to find another place to stay.

Police say a reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who caused the fire.

Contact your police department or send an anonymous tip to 274637 with the word APDTIPS followed by your message.