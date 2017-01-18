Arresting officer describes putting Walgreens robbery suspect on ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – New details came out in court Wednesday about the suspected armed narcotics thief whose from the police was cut short when he fell on a slippery patch of ice Tuesday.

Joshua Carreras, 23, is charged in Brown County with armed robbery, resisting an officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Carreras just got out of Fox Lake Correctional Institution a week ago and was on extended supervision. He has prior convictions for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, the arresting officer gave a dramatic firsthand account of the chase and literally putting a criminal on ice.

Anyone just walking on sidewalks in Green Bay the last few days had a hard time staying upright on the thick ice, and Officer Mike Francois says that made his pursuit of Carreras the first of its kind in his 26-year career.

The Green Bay Police Department shared dashcam video showing the moment Carreras ran right in front of the squad car, blocks away from the Walgreens pharmacy they say he’d just robbed.

Running on thick ice, Carreras slipped and fell, spilling what police say where the stolen drugs onto a driveway. Carreras got up and continued running from police. He left the drugs behind but continued carrying a gun in his hand, despite more than a dozen commands from police to drop the weapon.

Francis kept running after him, finally stopping Carreras by shoving him from behind with his arm, and Carreras went down on the ice again.

“It took him straight to the ground on his face, and he wasn’t ready for anything so he landed on his face and his arm when he hit the ground, still holding the gun, which came out when he hit the ground,” Francois described.

When the city mayor heard details of the arrest, he told the department that Green Bay now had two heroes: Packers kicker Mason Crosby and Officer Mike Francois.

On Action 2 News at Six, Officer Francois describes his decision not to use deadly force, even if it was warranted.