County leaders enter friendly wager on Packers-Falcons game

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Everyone wants a piece of the Green Bay Packers-Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship Game.

The leaders of Wisconsin’s Brown County and Georgia’s Fulton County have placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s showdown in Atlanta.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach is putting up bratwurst from Maplewood Meats; beer from Titletown Brewery; and cheese products from Ron’s Cheese.

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves is putting up several cases of Coke; peach cobbler from Pascal’s Restaurant; and chili dogs from The Varsity, the world’s largest drive-in restaurant.

“In the spirit of community pride I am putting my faith in the Green Bay Packers, the only publicly-owned franchise in all of sports,” said Streckenbach. “I want to showcase our area’s fine local products to show that not only do we have the best football team, but the finest tailgating staples for the Super Bowl.”

“I was at the Georgia Dome last Sunday when the Falcons rocked the Seahawks and that has pumped up everyone to take on the Packers,” said Eaves. “I’m thrilled we will get a chance to try out Green Bay’s delicious tailgating treats as they, of course, will be sending them our way after the Falcons victory.”

If the Packers win, Eaves will have to wear a Packers jersey at the next Board of Commissioners meeting.

If the Falcons win (yeah right!), Streckenbach will have to wear a “Rise Up” jersey at the next Brown County Board of Supervisors meeting.