Dallas BBQ to be served at Packers pep rally Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Dallas got served on Sunday. And Friday, Green Bay Packers fans can eat up the bounty of Sunday’s win at a pep rally to cheer for the Packers before the NFC Championship game.

Mayor Jim Schmitt will serve BBQ provided by Dallas’s mayor, who made the losing wager on last Sunday’s game.

The mayor hopes after the Atlanta Falcons game we’ll be feasting on Coca-Cola, peach cobbler and pecans offered by Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. Green Bay is putting up Titletown root beer, Seroogy’s chocolates, and Pagel’s cheese curds.

The pep rally starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Packers Heritage Trail Plaza at the corner of Cherry and North Washington streets.

Frank Hermans of Let Me Be Frank Productions will emcee the pep rally.