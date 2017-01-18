Drivers will encounter fog, slicks roads Wednesday morning

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Drivers will encounter fog and slick roads on the Wednesday morning commute.

More than two dozen schools and organizations are either closed or delayed. Click here for the full list.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled by the National Weather Service, however there will be some reduced visibility. Drivers should used headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Temperatures may be above freezing in some areas, but the roads may still be at the freezing mark, so ice is still possible.

THICK FOG on the Leo Frigo bridge (I-43 over Fox River in Green Bay). Watch for fog this A.M. on your drive Cam: DOT pic.twitter.com/ZwG6omkrNH — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 18, 2017

Oconto Co. officials say they have a few cars in the ditch because of slippery roads–one near the I-41/141 split pic.twitter.com/mVrnggVsOs — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 18, 2017

