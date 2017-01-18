Drivers will encounter fog, slicks roads Wednesday morning

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Drivers will encounter fog and slick roads on the Wednesday morning commute.
More than two dozen schools and organizations are either closed or delayed. Click here for the full list.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been canceled by the National Weather Service, however there will be some reduced visibility. Drivers should used headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.
Temperatures may be above freezing in some areas, but the roads may still be at the freezing mark, so ice is still possible.