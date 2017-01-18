Former Bullfrogs owner dies in snowmobile crash

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) – A former owner of the Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball team was killed in a snowmobile crash in Oneida County.

WSAW reports 48-year-old Jeffrey Royle of Green Bay lost control of his snowmobile and crashed into a wooded area on Lower Kaubashine Road in Minocqua.

Minocqua Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Royle was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSAW reports that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating the crash.

A LinkedIn page for Royle states that he owned the Bullfrogs between November 2006 and October 2013.

He also owned the Green Bay Blizzard Indoor Football team from 2009 to 2010.