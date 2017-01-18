Fox Cities Exhibition Center books first event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fox Cities Exhibition Center has booked it’s first event just a few months after crews broke ground in downtown Appleton.

The construction site for the $31 million dollar fox cities expo center project may look like a giant hole in the ground now, but by January 25th of 2018, the center will bring around 500 visitors for Pierce Manufacturing North American sales meeting.

“Our company is very excited to be in the exhibition center,” said Pierce Manufacturing President Jim Johnson.

The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates the event will have a $250,000 economic impact when factoring in visitors’ spending habits.

“Up until the opening of this exhibition center, we did not have the space here in the Fox Cities to host our sales meeting, we always had to go up to Green Bay or south,” said Johnson.

The city of Appleton, which will own the center, hopes Pierce is the first of many companies hosting events at the Fox Cities Expo Center.

“Now their going to have a home, and I think other things are going to follow, business expos, local business expos i’m sure we’ll see that book here.”

The project is currently on schedule and on budget. The project manager and Appleton Parks and Facilities Management Director Dean Gazza hopes the expo center is completed by late 2017.

“We’re on schedule, couple of the bid packages are out, some of the steal is already on order,” said Gazza.

And once the foundation is laid in the spring the building will start to take form.

“Because the building is being built down in a hole, you know seeing it coming out of that, and seeing the steal rise above the ground level, will be pretty exciting,” said Gazza.