Fox Cities Expo Center scores first big event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – An Appleton business is the first to announce a big event at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

Fire truck maker Pierce Manufacturing will hold its 2018 North American sales meeting at the Expo Center and Radisson Paper Valley Hotel.

The sales meeting is expected to draw 500 people to the city and have an economic impact of $250,000, according to a statement from the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel.

“The goal behind building the Fox Cities Exhibition Center was to attract just this kind of event that previously could not be held in the Fox Cities due to lack of exhibition space,” said Mayor Tim Hanna.

The new Expo Center is currently under construction on Lawrence Street, near the hotel. The facility is owned by the city and managed by hotel staff.

The Fox Cities Expo Center is expected to open late in 2017.

The Pierce Manufacturing sales meeting is slated for Jan. 25-28, 2018.

