Local residents joining Women’s March on Washington rally

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – At least 200,000 people are expected to rally in Washington, DC, the day after President-elect Trump is inaugurated. The rally is an effort to have all voices are heard by the incoming administration.

Alayna Powers and Miya King didn’t turn 18 until after Election Day, but that doesn’t mean they’re not paying attention to politics.

“Neither of us got to vote,” says Powers. “But, we’ve always felt really strongly about politics and I think this is giving us a chance to voice our opinions in a different way.”

The “this” is the Women’s March on Washington. Hundreds of thousands of people from all 50 states are expected to attend. Powers and King are planning to travel with 50 other people from Northeast Wisconsin to stand up for women’s rights and equality for all, something they believe president-elect trump is threatening.

“It’s not necessarily about Trump, but it’s about the decisions he plans to make or the actions he wants to make,” says Miya King.

Vikki Baumler helped to organize the Northeast Wisconsin contingent traveling to DC. While she says the march isn’t an anti-Trump rally, it is about sending a clear message to lawmakers. Baumler adds, “If they’re talking about repealing healthcare for twenty to thirty million people, that is not inclusivity. And you’re talking about de-funding Planned Parenthood, that is not inclusivity. So, we really want to come forward with a really loud voice and say we’re not going to be quiet, we’re going to hold you accountable. If you’re going to be inclusive, you really need to be inclusive.”

Mary Ginnebaugh is chair of the Brown County Democratic Party. While she isn’t making the trip to Washington, she will join others in Madison for what’s being called a sister rally.

According to Ginnebaugh, “This is an opportunity for me to continue that effort to have my voice heard along with millions of other people, not just women but men and children and all kinds of folks believe in women’s rights, women’s equality and inclusion and diversity.”