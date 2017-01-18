Nelson’s status still uncertain for Sunday

Two weeks after Leon Hall’s hit fractured his ribs, Jordy Nelson took part in Monday’s practice in a limited role. Still uncertain about his status for Sunday.

“It’s getting better. Obviously the warm-up part wasn’t much, then just went over and did some ball drills and continue to work through things,” said Nelson.

So will it be pain tolerance or player safety that decides whether or not the Packers will have Nelson Sunday in the NFC Championship game?

“A combination of that, pain tolerance, docs approving that its ok and being fully functional. I gotta be able to go out there in full form I cant just be out there slowly running.”

Last season when Nelson tore his ACL he walked off the field uncertain of how serious his injury was, but two weeks ago after taking the hit to this ribs, he felt the impact immediately.

“I’ve never been like that before. It’s the worst pain I’ve ever felt so hopefully it doesn’t happen again. It’s not fun.”

If there is concern about Nelson missing Sunday’s game, keep in mind the Packers have scored 72 points in just over 6 quarters without him. However, having Nelson and 3 other receivers on the injury report isn’t ideal.

“Well we won without them before. So we would like to have them out there but, but we will see what happens,” said Rodgers.

Nelson added, “I think it becomes more of a mental game right now at this part of the season to make sure you’re ready to go. Everyone’s banged up. Hopefully I can get healthy and get ready so we’ll see.”

Full injury report from Monday 1-18-17: