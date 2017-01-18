Packers patch hole left by alleged Beckham punch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It appears the Green Bay Packers have patched the hole allegedly punched by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. after his team’s playoff loss at Lambeau Field nearly two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributer Rob Demovsky tweeted a photo of the repaired wall outside the visiting team locker room at Lambeau.

Fixed! The alleged OBJ hole at Lambeau Field is no more. https://t.co/8vcyykvtdg pic.twitter.com/4ITIrkUmjU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 18, 2017

Beckham allegedly punched the hole in the wall after he he dropped three passes in Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Packers on Jan. 8.

One reporter said Beckham was also seen banging his head against a door.

Giants’ GM Jerry Reese criticized Beckham’s actions, saying the star wide receiver needs to “grow up.”