Plea deal reached in killing of 13-year-old girl in 1982

The Associated Press Published:
Carrie Ann Jopek
Carrie Ann Jopek

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Lawyers have worked out a plea deal in the case of a Milwaukee man charged with killing a 13-year-old girl in 1982.

Fifty-one-year-old Jose E. Ferreira Jr. pleaded not guilty in 2015 to second-degree homicide in the death of Carrie Ann Jopek after confessing to a crisis line counselor, a TV station and his wife. In recent months his attorneys had tried to establish that another man may have killed the girl

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iFk4VA ) that Ferreira agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, and false imprisonment, both as a party to the crimes. He faces a maximum of seven years total at his sentencing March 17.

Jopek’s parents, Carolyn and Frederick Tousignant, said they were satisfied with the outcome.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s