DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Taste the rainbow.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had to clean up an unusual mess Tuesday night.

“Hundreds of thousands of Skittles” were spilled on County Highway S near Blackbird Road, near Beaver Dam.

The department had some fun with its Facebook post on the great Skittle spill of 2017:

“While we don’t know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in it’s entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!”