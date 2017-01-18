Third Brown County burglary suspect makes court appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Michael Guerts was the third of four burglary ring suspects to make an appearance in Brown County court.

Guerts was charged with 17 counts Wednesday related to dozens of storage units around the county being burglarized.

Ethan Alberts and Crystal White were charged last week, while one more suspect who’s been arrested is awaiting charges.

Investigators believe even more people were involved in the burglary ring.

In court, prosecutors suggested some of the burglaries were to pay for drug habits.

Geurts is being held in the Brown County jail on $25,000 cash bond.