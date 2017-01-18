Two charged with making Terrorist Threats for Oshkosh school threats

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two people have been charged in connection to threatening phone calls that closed two Oshkosh schools last week.

Andrew Monroe, 18, and Dylan Bird, 17, have each been charged with two counts of making Terrorist Threats.

A criminal complaint filed against Monroe was obtained by Action 2 News.

The complaint states that someone called Waupaca County’s 911 on Jan. 10 and said “We’re going to shoot up Oshkosh North and West tomorrow.” The call could only be traced back to “somewhere in Waupaca County.”

On Jan. 11, a second phone threat was made against North and West High Schools. Again, it was phoned in to the Waupaca County 911 dispatch.

Investigators were able to trace the second call to an address “associated with” Monroe and Bird.

Due to the threat, the school district canceled classes at North and West High Schools on Jan. 12.

The criminal complaint states a school resource officer identified another possible suspect as a 15-year-old student, who was not identified because he is a juvenile. The student told authorities he was hanging out with Monroe, Bird, and Bird’s girlfriend at a home in Waupaca on Jan. 10. They talked about not wanting to go to school and how it would be “funny” to call the school.

The teen said Andrew Monroe took an inactive phone, and drove the group about five blocks away from the home. The complaint states that Dylan Bird called in the shooting threat and tossed the phone into a lake.

The next morning, Monroe drove the group to Oshkosh North High School, but they left as the bell was ringing, and walked around Oshkosh.

The group returned to Waupaca, and they talked about seeing coverage of the first threat on the news and thinking it was “funny.”

The teen said Monroe dared him to make another threat. The teen admitted to calling 911 and saying, “Tomorrow is when North and West is going to get shot up.”

The teen said he then snapped the phone in half and tossed it into a snow bank.

Officers showed up at Monroe and Bird’s residence a short time later. The teen said they heard pounding and saw lights, but never answered the door.

The next day, Monroe drove the group to Oshkosh North where they saw police presence and learned school was canceled due to the threat.

Investigators also spoke with Monroe, Bird, and Bird’s girlfriend. Bird eventually admitted that he placed the first phone call, according to the criminal complaint. Bird also told investigators that the teen made the second call.

Bird and Monroe were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.