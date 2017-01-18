UW System, Board of Regents suing former UW-Oshkosh leaders

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The University of Wisconsin System and the Board of Regents have asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice to take civil action against a former UW-Oshkosh Chancellor and former Vice-Chancellor of Administrative Services and Chief Business Officer.

A statement from University Relations says Richard Wells and Thomas Sonnleitner are being sued for “improper financial transactions” that happened between 2010 and 2014.

The UW System alleges Wells and Sonnleitner made illegal financial transfers from UW-Oshkosh to the non-profit UWO Foundation in relation to five real-estate projects.

Those projects were the downtown Oshkosh Best Western Waterfront Hotel; Oshkosh Sports Complex; two biodigesters; and the Alumni Welcome and Conference Center.

Wells and Sonnleitner are accused of pledging UW-Oshkosh’s financial support for the foundation’s bank loans. However, UW System Policies do not allow for such guarantees.

“This is both unacceptable and appalling. Dr. Wells and Mr. Sonnleitner were top personnel who were far afield from the rules and statutes that govern university operations. They had no right to make these promises or sign these documents. They created a mess, which we are acting swiftly and decisively to clean up and show our citizens this will not be tolerated,” said Board of Regents Audit Committee Chair Michael M. Grebe on behalf of the Board.

UW Relations says the hotel and sports complex appear to be in good financial standing.

The Foundation owes $1.7 million for the Witzel Dry Fermentation Anaerobic Biodigester; $6.7 million for the Rosendale Dairy Biodigester; and $6.1 million for the alumni and conference center.

Wells served as chancellor between Oct. 2000 and Aug. 2014.

Sonnleitner stepped down from his roles on March 1, 2016 and retired in May.

“We take pride in the strength of our reputation at UW-Oshkosh. While Dr. Wells and Mr. Sonnleitner were long-serving members of our campus community, they broke a sacred trust. I hope our citizens recognize this was isolated behavior and it is not indicative of how we run our institution,” said UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We will continue to serve our students with integrity and move forward together.”