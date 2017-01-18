Wisconsin teacher’s Instagram post raises some ire ahead of inauguration

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin teacher’s social media post has ruffled some feathers in the Watertown School District.

A high school social studies instructor posted a photo on Instagram suggesting one of her students was old enough to get arrested while protesting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

That teacher, Jessica Walworth, is a chaperone for the students who are going to the inauguration.

In the post, there’s a photo of Walworth posing with a student and the caption “Happy birthday to this beautiful ADULT who can now be properly arrested when we march in D.C. this week at the Women’s March.”

The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, one day after the inauguration.

Watertown Senior Alex Zuehlke spoke with our sister station WKOW in Madison. “The fact that my fellow students could get hurt, or face being arrested. That’s what really put me on edge,” Zuehlke said.

Republican State Rep. John Jagler has a son who is a junior at the school. He says he has concerns.

“To say that you want to be part of civil disobedience and get arrested? And joking around about it? It’s just so wrong,” Rep. Jagler told WKOW.

School district superintendent Cassandra Schug says she first saw Walworth’s Instagram post after WKOW emailed it to her.

“I do think Ms. Walworth’s intentions were to make a joke, to have this post be in jest–we always say that you have to be really cautious when you utilize social media,” said Schug.

Schug says students who have parental permission will be able to attend the Women’s March.

“We would never put our students in harm’s way. We do not anticipate any danger at all,” Schug says.

The students were expected to leave Wednesday morning. WKOW reports that Walworth is still a chaperone for the trip.

Rep. Jagler told WKOW that he’s disappointed with the district’s response. He said he’s asked Schug to address some of his concerns.

“I’m hoping the Superintendent takes a close look and talks to this teacher, because this is just – it brings into questions almost everything she’s done in the class, really,” said Rep. Jagler.

Schug says, “As an administrative team, we’re gonna have to take a real close look at this and decide how we’re gonna handle it so our parents and our families feel really confident in the education they’re being provided.”

Student Alex Zuehlke called Walworth a “great teacher” – but said expressing her political views the way she does is something he doesn’t find to be appropriate in a public school setting.

“She is not supposed to be molding our political views. That’s a time when we’re supposed to be doing that ourselves,” said Zuehlke.