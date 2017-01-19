3 arrested for mugging man in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Grand Chute police say a man from Oconto, a woman from Appleton, and a man from Green Bay are being held to face charges for an armed robbery Sunday night.

The victim told police he was with the woman in her car Sunday night when she and the two men held him at gunpoint and took money and other items from him.

The victim said he was a recent acquaintance of the woman’s.

Corina Schneider, 18, of Appleton, was charged in Outagamie County court Wednesday and given a $10,000 cash bond. She’ll have a preliminary hearing next week.

An 18-year-old man from Oconto, tracked down with the help of Green Bay police, is scheduled to appear on armed robbery charges Thursday afternoon.

A 19-year-old accomplice from Green Bay is being held in the Brown County jail on suspicion of violating probation. He’s expected to make a court appearance in Outagamie County at a later date.