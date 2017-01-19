Aaron Rodgers says Olivia Munn is “very superstitious” on game days

By Published:
Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Dog Chance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers fans are a superstitious lot. Even if you’re an actress in blockbuster movies who’s dating the lead quarterback.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told an ESPN radio talk show about Olivia Munn’s habits to help him win on game days, saying she is “very superstitious.”

“She’s always thinking about the energy flow,” he told The Dan Le Batard Show.

Among her quirks, when she’s watching the game at home, she’ll listen to part of it in the closet. “It’s pretty cute from what I hear,” Rodgers said.

During home games she’ll make people in the suite change seats to affect what’s happening on the field. “She likes to make sure the people are in the right seats, in the right spot. If things aren’t going good, they’re playing musical chairs and stuff.”

Asked if he was glad this weekend’s game was in a dome, rather than in the open air of Lambeau Field, Rodgers said the weather could be better but “I’d rather play at home. I love our fans… There’s nothing like playing at home.”

 

