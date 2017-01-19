An Eye Above the Ice

With one of Northeast Wisconsin’s most popular winter activities in full swing on the Bay of Green Bay, a local ice fishing guide is using new technology to keep his clients safe.

It’s a two mile journey from the boat launch in Sand Bay to where Zach Burgess’ clients are pulling in whitefish through the ice.

Conditions right now are good says Burgess, but always changing.

“I watched a 1,000 foot ship go through yesterday and some ice did shift this morning, there’s a crack about 5 miles north of here that opened up about 75 feet wide and guys ice shacks are on the wrong side of it,” says Burgess, owner of Why Knot Charters & Guide Service.

When it comes to the ice, the cracks in it, and open water, Burgess is dialed in thanks to what he considers his best offshore friend.

“I take this thing out early in the season and fly it up and I can see where every open water hole is, where the ice is and isn’t, so then once I start venturing out on the ice by foot I know areas I’ve got to watch extra close, and days like today where that crack opened up, I can fly this up and pan it around and see if there’s anything happening closer by me,” says Burgess holding a drone.

Initially, Burgess says his drone drew nothing but funny looks from other ice fishermen, but that changed fast.

“When I first started doing it a couple years ago guys were like, oh why you using a drone to check ice and now everyone is like, I can’t wait for your images because they are beneficial,” says Burgess.

After guiding clients for nearly two decades, Burgess admits he never dreamt a drone could be the most important tool in his ice fishing tackle box.

“Every step I can take to make sure my customers are safe I do,” says Burgess.