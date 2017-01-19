Atlanta tavern taking heat for hosting Packers Pep Rally

ATLANTA, GA (WBAY) – An Atlanta tavern that will host a Green Bay Packers pep rally ahead of the Packers-Falcons game is apologizing to its hometown fans.

Park Tavern in Piedmont Park will be the site of the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Falcons fans are less than pleased with the business for hosting a party for fans of the opposing team, and they’re making it known on social media.

A comment under one Facebook post reads, “Shouldn’t this be a picture of Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers? Why post a picture of Atlanta? Don’t want to ruin your pep rally.”

Another fan said, “

There are many posts like this, some a lot more graphic in the language department.

In response, the Park Tavern released this statement on its Facebook Page:

“We want to take a moment to address the ongoing commentary regarding the Packers Pep Rally on Saturday. First and foremost, we are and have always been Falcons fans and are rooting for them to make it to the Super Bowl, (AND WIN!). While it was not our intent to offend any Falcons fans, we realize that we did with our choice to host this event and apologize. We take pride in being one of Atlanta’s largest event venues, hosting more than 500 diverse events each year and welcoming both locals and visitors alike to rent our facility. As one of the greatest cities filled with people from across the country, we strive to be reflective of what makes Atlanta unique and look forward to continuing to be a part of our incredible community.”

The Packers Everywhere Pep Rally at Park Tavern includes Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and alumni Don Majkowski, Ezra Johnson and David Whitehurst.