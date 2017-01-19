Bipartisan bill proposes tougher Wis. gun laws

By Published:
handguns in gun store case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Wisconsin legislators is proposing a bill that would create a number of new gun crimes.

The bill would make it a felony:

  • For people to possess a gun if they’ve had three misdemeanor convictions in five years
  • To buy a gun intending to give it someone who can’t legally possess it
  • To give a gun or possess one for someone who can’t legally possess it
  • Lie about being a straw buyer on the notification form purchasers give dealers

Sens. Alberta Darling, a River Hills Republican, and LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, along with state Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, a New Berlin Republican, and David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, are sponsoring the bill. They say the measure would make Milwaukee safer.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s