Bipartisan bill proposes tougher Wis. gun laws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Wisconsin legislators is proposing a bill that would create a number of new gun crimes.

The bill would make it a felony:

For people to possess a gun if they’ve had three misdemeanor convictions in five years

To buy a gun intending to give it someone who can’t legally possess it

To give a gun or possess one for someone who can’t legally possess it

Lie about being a straw buyer on the notification form purchasers give dealers

Sens. Alberta Darling, a River Hills Republican, and LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, along with state Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, a New Berlin Republican, and David Bowen, a Milwaukee Democrat, are sponsoring the bill. They say the measure would make Milwaukee safer.