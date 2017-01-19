Highway 42 near Sheboygan reopens after bomb threat

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) – A bomb threat forced authorities to close a section of Highway 42 and evacuate businesses in the Town of Sheboygan late Thursday afternoon.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller made reference to a bomb in a mailbox at Culver’s restaurant.

Deputies evacuated businesses near Highway 42 and Dairyland Drive.

But no suspicious items were found. All that was found inside the mailbox was regular mail.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the person who called in the threat.

