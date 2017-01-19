“Brutally” disfigured dog found in Detroit; Humane Society puts up reward

DETROIT, Mich. (WBAY) – The Michigan Humane Society is offering a reward in the case of a Rottweiler found “brutally” disfigured.

The dog was found Tuesday on Detroit’s southwest side. His ears and nose were cut off.

A concerned citizen called the Humane Society, which took it to a veterinarian for care.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If you know anything about this case, call the MHS hotline now at (313) 872-3401 and help us find the person responsible. This animal deserves justice.”

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. People with information are asked to call their hotline at (313) 872-34011.