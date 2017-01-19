“Credible threat” closes Catholic high school, middle school in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – St. Mary Catholic Schools in Fox Crossing have closed the high school and middle school Thursday due to a “credible threat” received this morning, according to a post on the school’s website.

“The threat was in reference to something potentially taking place today at our middle and high school campus. In accordance with our emergency crisis plan, we are closing the two campuses in an abundance of caution as law enforcement officials investigate the situation,” reads a statement from the school.

The school says once authorities determine that the campuses are safe, the school will notify parents.

No details were released about the nature of the threat.

The school says there is no threat against the elementary school and it will be open Thursday.

There have been a number of threats against local schools in recent weeks.

A note threatening a school shooting at Fond du Lac High School ended with a 17-year-old student being charged with Making Terrorist Threats.

School shooting threats made against Oshkosh North and West High Schools ended with two teens being charged with Making Terrorist Threats.

Under Wisconsin State Law, a Terrorist Threats charge covers disturbances including causing “public panic or fear”; causing “public inconvenience”; and “preventing the occupation of or cause the evacuation of a building, dwelling, school premises, vehicle, facility of public transportation, or place of public assembly or any room within a building, dwelling, or school premises.”

It is a felony.