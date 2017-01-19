De Pere holding public meeting on new aquatic center

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – The city of De Pere is working to find the right place to build a new aquatic center.

The City Council voted to replace VFW Pool and Legion Pool, which are both at least six-decades old, with a $3.5 million aquatic center.

A meeting will be held Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at De Pere City Hall. The public is invited to share opinions with the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

One of the options up for discussion: building a new aquatic center at the site of the VFW Pool or Legion Pool.

City leaders are also considering Jim Martin Park and Voyageur Park.

Consultants conducted a study of the area. They came up with suggestions based on car and pedestrian traffic and accessibility.

“They identified Voyageur Park as a location that is very accessible, not only to the east side, but west side residents. Not only from a vehicular standpoint, but a pedestrian standpoint. So that ranked highest of all of our options,” said Marty Kosobucki, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director.

VFW Pool and Legion Pool will continue to be in use until the new aquatic center is built.

The city does not have a timeline for construction.