De Pere residents on a city aquatic center: Location, location, location

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) –  The City of De Pere invited the public to share their thoughts and ideas for plans to build a new aquatic center.

The city council has decided the two existing pools in the city are outdated and one large aquatic center would better serve the community.

Most people who attended the meeting were concerned about location.

The city hired a consultant to look at the best sites. They suggested VFW Park, Voyageur Park, Legion Park or Jim Martin Park.

“People have to understand that depending on where you have to put the facility it impacts the cost of the facility greatly. If we have to start fresh buying land, building infrastructure from scratch, the cost is going to be much greater,” Marty Kosobucki, the city director of parks, recreation and forestry, said.

The city council hasn’t agreed on a location, design or hard budget yet.

