Green Bay fan to take fiancee’s last name: Packer

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin native will tie the knot in Chicago this summer, and the die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and his wife are switching things up.

Ryan Holtan-Murphy of Wauwatosa will take his wife’s last name.

He’s marrying Marie Packer.

Our Milwaukee sister station WISN spoke with Holtan-Murphy, a UW-Madison grad, about his decision.

“To be totally honest, it’s Packer, it just seemed like a no-brainer. My two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers,” Holtan-Murphy said.

His future wife is supportive of his decision.

“I didn’t mind at all,” Marie Packer said. “I was like, ‘Sure babe. It’s all yours.’ Why not?”

The future Mrs. and Mr. Packer are currently on vacation in Paris. WISN reports they watched the Packers-Cowboys playoff game at a Packers bar in the City of Lights.

