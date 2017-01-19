High school scores: January 19

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL
Altoona 77, Osseo-Fairchild 33

Amherst 49, Pacelli 35

Assumption 76, Newman Catholic 60

Auburndale 72, Abbotsford 50

Bangor 67, Royall 55

Birchwood 64, Lake Holcombe 49

Cambria-Friesland 47, Oakfield 44

Cashton 38, New Lisbon 35

Columbus Catholic 102, Colby 44

Cornell 64, New Auburn 37

Crandon 43, Three Lakes 36

Deerfield 80, Madison Country Day 23

Destiny 89, St. John’s NW Military Academy 37

Eastbrook Academy 67, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 39

Hayward 70, Ladysmith 48

Hermantown, Minn. 72, Ashland 66

Hilbert 87, Reedsville 43

Howards Grove 55, Random Lake 53

Hustisford 66, Fall River 46

Kaukauna 89, Neenah 62

Kenosha Reuther 54, Tenor/Veritas 43

La Crosse Central 80, Onalaska 54

La Crosse Logan 67, Aquinas 58

Laona-Wabeno 76, White Lake 36

Loyal 69, Gilman 43

Luck 62, St. Croix Falls 49

Luxemburg-Casco 94, Oconto Falls 37

Markesan 57, Wayland Academy 55

McDonell Central 92, Cadott 68

Menasha 48, Seymour 40

Milwaukee Hamilton 96, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 48

Necedah 45, Hillsboro 27

Niagara 63, Wausaukee 44

Ocean City, N.J. 56, Cumberland 55

Owen-Withee 66, Neillsville 58

Pittsville 69, Northland Lutheran 49

Portage 59, Baraboo 56

Princeton/Green Lake 68, Horicon 66

Regis 47, Thorp 35

Rio 81, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45

Saint Lawrence Seminary 70, Milwaukee Arts 22

Shawano Community 54, New London 38

Spencer 77, Granton 47

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 47

Unity 56, Webster 42

Valley Christian 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 58

Williams Bay 66, Dodgeland 43

Xavier 103, Green Bay West 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cameron vs. Turtle Lake, ppd. to Jan 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 54, Johnson Creek 44

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 28

Argyle 48, Albany 37

Barneveld 81, Pecatonica 20

Bay Port 40, Notre Dame 26

Bayfield 54, Drummond 31

Beaver Dam 84, West Bend West 49

Belleville 80, Marshall 75

Benton 71, Belmont 50

Birchwood 60, Lake Holcombe 35

Black Hawk 53, Juda 31

Black River Falls 45, Westby 39

Blair-Taylor 66, Augusta 64, OT

Bloomer 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Bowler 51, Menominee Indian 28

Boyceville 56, Spring Valley 27

Brookfield Academy 48, Catholic Central 41

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Random Lake 39

Columbus 63, Lake Mills 37

Cornell 50, New Auburn 47

Crivitz 53, Wausaukee 43

Darlington 67, Cuba City 44

DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 31

Denmark 57, Waupaca 17

Duluth Marshall, Minn. 50, Superior 48

Durand 56, Colfax 48

Edgerton 43, Clinton 42

Edgewood 63, Milton 41

Elk Mound 70, Mondovi 33

Elmwood/Plum City 47, Glenwood City 39

Freedom 56, Wrightstown 50

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Luther 19

Gibraltar 73, Sevastopol 14

Hayward 59, Northwestern 39

Hermantown, Minn. 70, Ashland 25

Hurley 53, Butternut 43

Independence 47, Eleva-Strum 45

Kewaskum 50, Ripon 30

Kewaunee 54, Roncalli 42

La Farge 57, De Soto 44

Laconia 63, Lomira 55

Ladysmith 47, Cumberland 26

Lincoln 51, Pepin/Alma 46

Madison East 57, Janesville Craig 46

Madison La Follette 44, Janesville Parker 32

Marinette 49, Clintonville 36

Mayville 59, Omro 38

McFarland 58, Big Foot 43

Melrose-Mindoro 84, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 18

Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Obama SCTE 3

Milwaukee King 86, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 55

Mount Horeb 46, Reedsburg Area 40

New Glarus 54, Cambridge 46

Niagara 54, Saint Thomas Aquinas 16

North Crawford 57, Weston 31

Northland Pines 58, Rhinelander 54

Northwood 58, Solon Springs 31

Oostburg 61, St. Mary Catholic 57

Osseo-Fairchild 59, Whitehall 19

Ozaukee 53, Mishicot 38

Parkview 38, East Troy 34

Peshtigo 44, Suring 32

Phelps 51, Goodman/Pembine 44

Plymouth 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

Port Edwards 52, Rosholt 49

Portage 51, Baraboo 49

Poynette 69, Lakeside Lutheran 61

River Ridge 46, Cassville 29

Riverdale 79, Fennimore 36

Seneca 42, Kickapoo 33

Sheboygan Lutheran 49, Sheboygan County Christian 44

Shoreland Lutheran 60, Racine Lutheran 38

Siren 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 6

South Shore 57, Mellen 29

Southern Door 44, Oconto 33

St. Croix Falls 57, Luck 29

St. Marys Springs 72, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45

Tri-County 69, Almond-Bancroft 37

Turner 56, Jefferson 42

Unity 55, Webster 35

Washburn 64, Ironwood, Mich. 36

Waunakee 63, Fort Atkinson 54

Waupun 74, Berlin 45

West Salem 57, Arcadia 38

Whitewater 65, Palmyra-Eagle 28

Wild Rose 50, Marion 38

Winneconne 57, Campbellsport 44

Wisconsin Heights 68, Waterloo 28

Wisconsin Lutheran 55, Watertown 47

Wendy’s American Trust Classic
Galena, Ill. 41, Shullsburg 36

BOYS HOCKEY
Avalanche 3, Tomah 1

Chippewa Falls 5, Rice Lake 2

D.C. Everest 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

DeForest 4, Baraboo/Portage 0

Fond du Lac Springs 2, Beaver Dam 1

Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 1

Janesville 6, Marquette University 3

Kingsford, Mich. 4, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 1

La Crescent, Minn. 4, Sparta/Mauston 3

Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac 1

Onalaska 10, Winona Winhawks, Minn. 1

Pacelli 5, Tomahawk 2

Regis/McDonell 6, Black River Falls 3

River Falls 8, Menomonie 4

Stevens Point 6, Marshfield 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 6, Sauk Prairie 5

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Viroqua vs. La Crosse, ccd.

Green Bay United vs. Sheboygan, ccd.

Superior vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Minn., ppd. to Feb 4.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Eveleth-Gilbert Area, Minn. 8, WSFLG Blizzard 2

Fond Du Lac 10, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 2

Hudson 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

