Hotel Northland renovation slows due to financing issues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Renovation has slowed at the historic Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay. Officials say that’s due to refinancing efforts.

Green Bay development officials tell us the project is looking to get its loan refinanced.

Action 2 News is told the project’s general contractor, KPH Construction, asked some crews to work four days a week, instead of five, because funds aren’t being released as quickly as contractors are getting the work done.

This stems from the senior lender recently changing ownership and backing out of the project.

Officials with the Hotel Northland say the renovation project is now 72 percent complete, and they hope to open the doors this summer, between June and August.