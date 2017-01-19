In Atlanta, two words describe Wisconsin

ATLANTA (WBAY) – It’s the calm before the storm in Atlanta. The Big Peach is getting ready to give Packers fans a “warm” welcome, and we mean that literally.

When we arrived in Atlanta Thursday afternoon we immediately hit the streets. We didn’t see many Packers fans, at least not identifying themselves in green and gold, so we got to know some people in Atlanta.

Most people associate the Green Bay Packers with Wisconsin. What do Atlantans associate Wisconsin with?

“I know it gets cold up there,” Dwayne Lynn said.

“For majority of it, it’s cold. I just think of cold and mountains of snow,” a man who identified himself as Klipz, a barber, answered.

Thursday’s temperatures stayed close to freezing — which we considered “mild.”

“Feels like a cold repeated shower,” Klipz said.

People who live in Atlanta find it hard to fathom.

“Too freaking cold,” Lynn said. “That’s the best way I know to describe it.”

“That is something I think would make me not want to go,” Hayley Mills said.

But Mills said she would consider braving the cold for something else Wisconsin has to offer.

“I know they like cheese,” she laughed. “Home of the cheese.”

“Wisconsin kind of holds a dear place in my heart because I am a big cheese lover. American, Swiss, blue cheese,” Dave Thornhill said.

“I see why you guys are called cheeseheads,” Mills said, continuing to laugh.

Packers and Falcons fans may be rooting for a different team on Sunday, but when it comes to cheese, everyone seems to be a fan.

“Now I will definitely look in the dairy aisle, and whatever is from Wisconsin I will buy it, I promise,” Mills said.

Along with quizzing the locals about Wisconsin, we also asked about the must-see places in Atlanta for traveling Packers fans. They told us the aquarium, Centennial Olympic Park, and Coca-Cola headquarters are the places to visit when you’re here.