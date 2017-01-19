Iola-Scandinavia schools evacuated due to threat on bathroom wall

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) – Afterschool activities are canceled for the entire Iola-Scandinavia school district Thursday. All of the buildings are on lockdown.

The school district says a threat was found written on a bathroom stall. The staff became aware of it around 3:10 Thursday afternoon.

All of the district’s school buildings are evacuated, including the elementary, middle and high schools and the fitness and aquatic center.

No one is allowed inside the buildings until they can be checked.

Iola Police Chief Robert Prahl says they are investigating the threat, and that the decision to close the schools was made by police and school staff.