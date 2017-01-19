Oshkosh native to sing at inaugural ball

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Jazz singer Erin Boheme, who was born and raised in Oshkosh, will be singing the first song at the Liberty Ball for President Donald Trump Friday.

“I think the only word that really can describe it is surreal. I mean, it’s a tremendous honor,” said Boheme.

The Liberty Ball is one of three official Inaugural Balls the president will attend.

Boheme knows the limelight. She has an album produced by Michael Bublé.

Friday night she’ll also be singing “My Way” in a trio for the president and first lady’s first dance as the First Couple, and a solo for the vice president and his wife’s first dance.

“For love of country and hoping for peaceful transition to our new leadership,” said Boheme.

Away from the lights, Boheme takes pride in the place where she grew up and where her parents still live.

“You know, I’ve lived a lot of places, but that will always be home and I get back there as often as I can,” said Boheme.

Oshkosh helped Boheme form her music talent.

Herb Berendsen was her choir teacher at Oshkosh West High School. He placed Boheme in jazz choir as a freshman, something she calls a rare feat.

“He had me in jazz choir, which was really my first thought of ‘Oh, I can do this because Mr. B says so,’ and I mean that sincerely,” said Boheme.

“She’s done just great things, she works really hard at what she does and that’s awesome that she’s getting rewarded for it,” said Berendsen.

And Friday she’ll be a part of American history.