Packers WR Nelson back with on-field rehab group Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will once again work out with an on-field rehab group Thursday as he nurses the broken ribs he suffered in the Giants game.

Coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on injured players during Thursday’s news conference.

McCarthy: Morgan Burnett will work with rehab group. Jordy Nelson will work with on-field rehab group today like he did yesterday. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 19, 2017

As for banged-up receivers Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring), McCarthy says he’s “not really concerned today.”

“In a regular-season mindset, I would think none of them would play. Obviously this is a different time,” McCarthy said.

Injured safety Morgan Burnett will also work out with the on-field rehab group.

Nelson, the team’s leader in receptions, took a hard hit from the Giants’ Leon Hall in the Jan. 8 Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field.

“I’ve never been like that before. It’s the worst pain I’ve ever felt so hopefully it doesn’t happen again. It’s not fun,” Nelson said.

While Packer nation is holding out hope for the return of Jordy against the Falcons this Sunday, there is comfort in knowing the team has scored 72 points in just over 6 quarters without Nelson.