Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

KEN RITTER Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2015, file photo shows an overall of O.co Coliseum during an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland city officials are taking yet another run at financing a new stadium to keep the Oakland Raiders in town. Assistant City Administrator Claudia Cappio said Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, that the city has hired a stadium consultant to come up with new financing options that won't include taxpayer money to build a $900 million stadium.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he spoke with the Raiders. Sisolak is part of an 11-member panel that was appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for a proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson’s company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.

The proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected to cost $1.9 billion, including $750 million in hotel tax revenue, $650 million from Adelson, and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL. Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.

“I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders,” Sisolak said.

