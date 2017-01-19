Reports: Packers executive Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers GM consideration

Published:
eliot wolf

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf will not leave the team to become the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports Wolf will stay on as the director of football operations for the Packers, and he received a new deal to stay.

Rapoport reports that Wolf pulled out of the running to focus on the Packers playoff run.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributer Rob Demovsky reports that another Packers executive, Brian Gutekunst, is a favorite for the 49ers job.

 

 

