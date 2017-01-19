Reports: Packers executive Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers GM consideration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf will not leave the team to become the General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports Wolf will stay on as the director of football operations for the Packers, and he received a new deal to stay.

Rapoport reports that Wolf pulled out of the running to focus on the Packers playoff run.

#Packers executive Eliot Wolf has pulled out of the #49ers GM search to focus on the playoffs and his own team, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

Eliot Wolf will remain #Packers director of football operations, but he received a new deal to stay, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributer Rob Demovsky reports that another Packers executive, Brian Gutekunst, is a favorite for the 49ers job.

Indications are fellow Packers personnel exe Brian Gutekunst is the favorite in San Fran. https://t.co/nEVUWEDk3g — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 19, 2017